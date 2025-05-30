Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. News agency ANI has shared a few visuals of when PM Narendra Modi met Shubham Dwivedi's family in Kanpur. Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago on February 12 when he was gunned down. The family, including his wife and other family members, were holidaying in Pahalgam when the terror attack took place. PM Modi Kanpur Visit: Enemy Which Begged for Mercy Must Not Be in Illusion, Operation Sindoor Not Over, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of #PahalgamTerroristAttack victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, today. pic.twitter.com/kr7g6D2iSy — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2025

