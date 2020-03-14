Dada Kondke Death Anniversary: 5 Iconic Songs of The Late Versatile Actor That Are Melodious and Irreplaceable!

Dada Kondke Songs (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dada Kondke is that name, which has a special place in the heart of every 'Marathi manus.' Born as Krishna Kondke, the actor walked a different path in the Marathi film industry and the popularity that he reached is something unreachable even for the stars in today's age. The actor is known for several films Tambdi Maati, Songadya, Andhala Marto Dola, Pandu Hawaldar, Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgudalya, Tumcha Amcha Jamla, Ekta Jeev Sadashiv, Ganimi Kawa to name a few. However, he died at the age of 65 due to heart attack and industry lost to a precious gem.

In fact, he is also known to bring the then-uncharted genre like sex comedy into the mainstream Marathi cinema space. Not just his acting prowess but also his songs have been engraved in the pages of history. In fact they are remade by several new age musicians. The latest one was "Dhagala Lagli Kala" that was remade for Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's film Dream Girl. On his death anniversary here are five of his famous songs that are too iconic to be forgotten by the music lovers.

Malayacha Malya Mandi

The song is from the film, Songadya. It features Dada Kondke and Usha Chavan. The song is one of the most loved ones in the Marathi music industry.

Dhagala Lagali Kala

The much-popular track is from the movie, Hath Laval Tithe Gudgulya. He has also written and sung this song.

Hil Hil Pori Hila

The song is from the film, Andhala Marto Dola. Usha Mangeshkar and Jaywant Kulkarni have lent their wonderful voices to this much loved song.

Kotwal Tumhi

The famous song is from the film, Pandu Hawaldar. Composed by music composer duo Ram Laxman, it features Dada Kondke,Usha Chavan in the lead.

Kaal Ratila Sapan Padla

The song is from Ekta Jeev Sadashiv. The romantic track is crooned by Usha Mangeshkar and Jaywant Kulkarni.

The actor has been always made synonymous to 'double-meaning' tracks. However, he has not been just an actor but a songwriter too! In fact, did you know that there is an inclusion of animals in many of the songs that he has written? For example he has penned down tracks like "Manasa paras medhara bari", "Labaad Landga Dhwang Kartay", "Chalara vaghya", "Jodi bailachi khillari" "Bakricha samdyasni laglay lala." Dada has given a lot to the field of cinema and it will be always be honoured.