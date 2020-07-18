Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is returning with yet another musical single and this time, it's with Bollywood actress, Neha Sharma. Sidharth earlier took to his Instagram account to share the first look from his upcoming single, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and it's truly magical. While he previously collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga and the song was an instant hit among his fans, let's hope his new video with Neha becomes equally popular. Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition: Hina Khan Opts Out Due To 'Safety Reasons', Sidharth Shukla Was Never Approached (Deets Inside).

Sidharth and Neha's first look from their song looks very endearing. The couple's twinning in white and their unspoken chemistry is making quite some noise. No points for guessing the song will be a romantic number and we are looking forward to seeing what's lying in store for us ahead. Sung by Rajat Nagpal, the song will also have Neha Kakkar lending her vocals. The release date of the video is still unknown but let's hope the makers decide to drop it very soon. Sidharth Shukla Has A Whacky Comeback To Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Who Asked Him To Seek Work From Punjab Ki Katrina (View Tweet).

Check Out the First Look

Shehnaaz Gill fans are meanwhile disappointed and rooting for her and Sidharth to work together in future. The BB contestant recently reacted to her new music video, Kurta Pajama with Tony Kakkar and it was super funny. Now let's wait to see if Shehnaaz drops any reaction on his next single with Neha Sharma.

