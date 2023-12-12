Sidharth Shukla, the charismatic actor, carved an enduring legacy in the entertainment industry despite a career tragically cut short. Born on December 12, 1980, he began his journey in modeling, winning the title of World's Best Model in 2005. This opened doors to numerous television commercials, establishing his charm and screen presence. In 2012, it was his role in Balika Vadhu that catapulted him to national stardom. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 6 Cute Moments of Bigg Boss Winner With His Mother Rita Shukla.

Shukla's career wasn't limited to scripted television. He participated in and won reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. Beyond TV, he also dipped his toes into the film industry with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 and later also starred in Broken But Beautiful 3. Tragically, Shukla's life and career were cut short in 2021 leaving a void in the hearts of millions of fans. However, his legacy continues to inspire. And so, on his birth anniversary today, let’s check some lesser-known facts about the late star. Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Her Bond With Late Actor Sidharth Shukla in Shilpa Shetty’s Chat Show, Says ‘He Always Wanted To See Me Smiling’.

Interior Design Expertise

Not many know that Shukla held a degree in interior design from the prestigious Rachana Sansad Institute of Prabhadevi. He even practiced interior design professionally for a brief period before pursuing his acting dreams. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 Best Moments of the Late TV Star From Bigg Boss 13 That'll Be Cherished Forever (Watch Videos).

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Spiritual And How

Sidharth was deeply spiritual and drew inspiration from the Brahmakumari Organisation, influenced by his mother. He actively participated in their activities and found solace in their teachings.

The Gauri Khan Connection

Reportedly, after garnering fame, Sidharth Shukla purchased a luxurious house in Andheri, Mumbai. The abode boasted 7 bedrooms, a gym, an entertainment area and more. However, the true highlight was that the house's interior design was masterfully crafted by Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka Chopra Talks About 'Leaving a Legacy' As She Pens a Note for Late Actor Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sports Enthusiast

Not many know, but Shukla was a talented athlete who represented his school in both football and tennis at various levels. Notably, he even played against the legendary Italian football club, AC Milan.

International Act

Sidharth Shukla's work extended beyond the borders of his home country. In fact, many fans are unaware that he also starred in an international film titled Business in Kazakhstan, produced in 2017.

That's it, guys! These rare facts offer a deeper glimpse into the fascinating personality of the late star. They reveal a man who was not just a talented entertainer, but who possessed so much more depth and dimension. Sidharth Shukla, forever!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).