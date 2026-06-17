FIFA World Cup 2026: After Racial Abuse, Korean Influencer Ino Cat Receives Special Invite for Korea vs Mexico Clash

In a powerful stand against racism in sports, global football governing body FIFA has extended a special invitation to renowned Korean YouTuber Yoon Su-jin, widely known as Ino Cat (also referred to as Inonyang), to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match between South Korea and Mexico. The gesture comes after the influencer, boasting over 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million on TikTok, was subjected to a racist 'slant-eye' gesture during South Korea's opening game against Czechia last week. Mexican Spectator Apologises for Racist Gesture Towards Korean Influencer Yoon Su-jin at World Cup 2026 After Video Goes Viral.

Racist Incident Sparks Global Outcry

The unfortunate incident unfolded at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on June 12, 2026 (Korean Standard Time), following South Korea's thrilling 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Ino Cat had been filming herself in the stands, capturing the vibrant atmosphere, when a man seated behind her made a derogatory 'slant-eye' gesture directly into her camera. The video, which Ino Cat later shared on her social media, asking, "Am I too sensitive?", quickly went viral, igniting widespread condemnation from fans globally and prompting calls for FIFA to take action.

Viral Video of Ino Cat from South Korea vs Czechia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이노냥 (윤수진) (@inocat_t)

The perpetrator was swiftly identified by Mexican media as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of the Jalisco Association of Surveyors and Geomatics Engineers. Faced with immense public pressure and backlash, Miramontes issued a public apology and subsequently resigned from his position.

FIFA's Swift Response and Message of Inclusion

FIFA acted promptly, confirming that they had identified the individual responsible and blocked access to his ticketing account for the tournament. In a statement released on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (KST), FIFA announced their invitation to Ino Cat to the Korea vs Mexico match, highlighting their commitment to combating discrimination.

"We are very pleased that Yoon Su-jin (stage name Ino Cat) has accepted the invitation to the Korea-Mexico match to be held in Guadalajara on the 19th," FIFA stated. They further added, "The day of the match is the International Day Against Hate Speech (local time, the 18th), and we plan to deliver a message of respect and inclusion with Ms. Yoon."

Upcoming South Korea vs Mexico Match Details

The eagerly anticipated match between South Korea and co-host Mexico is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico. This pivotal group-stage encounter holds significant implications for both teams' progression in the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco As Actress Attends Her ‘1st Game’ (See Post).

Ino Cat's presence at the match, facilitated by FIFA, underscores the organisation's dedication to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all football fans, sending a clear message that racism has no place in the beautiful game.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).