In a tragic accident, a former Miss Kerala and runner-up were killed after their car overturned near here while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, said police on Monday. The incident occurred past midnight on Monday when the car lost control after it was trying to avoid a two-wheeler. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash As Land Rover Flips.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, winner of Miss Kerala 2019 and the same year's runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan were travelling in the car along with two others. While the two died on the spot, the condition of one of the two surviving persons is said to be serious. Uber Car Accident: Software Behind Self-Driving Car Crash in Arizona, Says US Transport Regulators.

"On account of the impact of the accident, the car was totally damaged and the two winners of the beauty event died on the spot," police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).