Guru Randhawa Teams Up With LE SSERAFIM for ‘BOOMPALA’ Global Remix, Bringing Punjabi Vibes to K-Pop Swagger (Watch Video)

In a landmark moment for international music, Indian pop star Guru Randhawa has officially stepped into the K-Pop arena, joining forces with the globally acclaimed girl group LE SSERAFIM for the official remix of their hit song, "BOOMPALA". The much-anticipated collaboration, titled 'BOOMPALA (feat. GURU RANDHAWA)', dropped on June 6, 2026, marking a significant cultural crossover that blends Punjabi pop with K-Pop and Latin-house influences. HYBE India Auditions: LE SSERAFIM Hypes Desi K-Pop Aspirants Ahead of Tryouts, Says ‘We Believe in You’ in Viral Video – Watch.

LE SSERAFIM's Cross-Cultural Anthem: 'BOOMPALA (feat. GURU RANDHAWA)'

The "BOOMPALA" remix is a testament to the growing synergy between diverse music markets. LE SSERAFIM, comprising members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, originally released "Boompala" as the title track from their second studio album, "PUREFLOW Pt. 1", on May 22, 2026. The album's pre-release lead single, "Celebration", dropped on April 24, 2026. The original track, known for its infectious Latin-house sound and a playful sample of the iconic 'Macarena', had already garnered over 18 million Spotify streams since its initial release.

With Guru Randhawa's addition, the remix introduces fresh Punjabi verses alongside the existing Korean, English, and Spanish lyrics, creating a truly multilingual and energetic track. The collaboration is particularly notable as it signifies Randhawa's first official K-Pop venture and LE SSERAFIM's inaugural musical partnership with an Indian artist. The song has been released under Source Music, a HYBE subsidiary, and Warner Music India, making it accessible on major streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube, where an official visualizer was also unveiled.

Watch the Music Video of Guru Randhawa and LE SSERAFILMs ‘BOOMPALA’

Speaking about the collaboration, Guru Randhawa expressed his excitement, stating that he could instantly feel the festive vibes of the song. He remarked, "Bringing a touch of my signature style to a Latin-house K-pop track sampling 'Macarena' felt like a beautiful masterpiece. I can't wait for fans worldwide to dance to this." The members of LE SSERAFIM echoed his sentiments, acknowledging that Randhawa's musical style infused the song with a new zest and highlighted the idea of uniting diverse nations through music.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

The release of 'BOOMPALA (feat. GURU RANDHAWA)' has ignited a flurry of discussions across social media platforms, eliciting a spectrum of reactions from fans globally. While many have lauded the groundbreaking nature of the collaboration, praising its attempt to seamlessly blend K-Pop and Punjabi pop, others have expressed mixed feelings, questioning the artistic fusion. The song's visualizer also incorporates culturally rich elements such as yoga-inspired choreography and the Sanskrit greeting 'namaste', further emphasising the cross-cultural exchange.

Despite the divided opinions, the collaboration is widely seen as a significant stride in bridging the gap between two of Asia's most dynamic music industries. Industry observers note that the partnership, spearheaded by HYBE's strategic establishment of HYBE India Entertainment in Mumbai in September 2025, represents a concerted effort to integrate K-Pop methodologies with local cultures on a global stage. iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026: BTS, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Zara Larsson Among Performers in Star-Studded Lineup.

This high-profile team-up is expected to significantly expand the global appeal of "Boompala" and pave the way for more cross-cultural musical endeavours in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).