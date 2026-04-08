HYBE India has officially launched its first-ever nationwide talent search, aiming to form a new global girl group rooted in India. To mark the occasion, K-pop sensations LE SSERAFIM released a special video message to motivate aspiring Indian performers. The audition tour, which spans 15 cities across India and major international hubs, is part of a strategic effort by the South Korean conglomerate to discover and train "raw talent" using its world-renowned artist development system. HYBE India Girl Group Auditions: Dates, Cities Inside; Pop-Up Park Schedule Revealed.

LE SSERAFIM’s Message for Indian K-Pop Fans

The members of LE SSERAFIM Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae expressed their gratitude for the growing K-pop community in India before encouraging fans to pursue their own musical ambitions.

In their video message, the group stated: "Namaste India, We are LE SSERAFIM. To everyone in India, thank you for your incredible love and support. Your passion inspires us. Now, HYBE India is looking for the next girl group. If you ever wanted to take that fearless step toward your dream, this is your moment. Apply for the HYBE India audition now. We believe in you!"

LE SSERAFIM Cheer for Desi K-Pop Aspirants Ahead of HYBE India Auditions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYBE India (@hybeindia)

The group, known for their "fearless" concept, highlighted the significance of this opportunity for fans who have long supported the genre from afar but now have a direct pathway to the global stage.

Auditions for HYBE's Next Global Girl Group

The search is specifically tailored for female candidates born between 2005 and 2011. Unlike traditional auditions that focus solely on singing and dancing, HYBE India has expanded the categories to include rap, acting, and modelling.

Lee Woo-chang, CEO of HYBE India, emphasised that the company is looking for potential rather than perfection. "The audition is a new entry point for young people in India," he stated, noting that the company has built a training system specifically tailored to local conditions while maintaining global standards.

Tour Schedule and Application Details

The audition process is designed to be accessible through both online submissions and an extensive in-person tour running from May to July 2026.Indian Cities: The tour kicks off in Guwahati on May 3, followed by stops in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

International Stops: To reach the global Indian diaspora, auditions will also be held in Toronto, New York, Singapore, Sydney, and London.

How to Apply: Prospective candidates can register through the official HYBE India audition website. While pre-booking via BookMyShow is recommended for in-person slots, walk-in registrations will be accommodated at the venues. BTS’ Parent Group HYBE Announces India Auditions for New Girl Group: Know What Happens After Selections.

The application window remains open until July 31, 2026. Selected trainees will enter a rigorous development program inspired by the same model that produced global icons like BTS and NewJeans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of HYBE India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).