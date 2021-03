Veteran singer Hariharan on Wednesday got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 65-year-old singer took to Instagram in the afternoon to share a photograph of himself with the words "I am vaccinated" written in the background. Anupam Kher Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Medical Staff.

"Finally got my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and I feel great! Kudos to the doctors and scientists who have worked meticulously to strengthen our front in the fight against the pandemic. I urge all those eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible and join the fight! #beatcovid19," Hariharan wrote. Several celebrities, who have got their first dose of the vaccine have posted about it on social media, in order to spread awareness. Drishyam 2 Star Mohanlal Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, South Superstar Thanks Medical Workers for Their Relentless Efforts.

Check Out Veteran singer Hariharan's Instagram Post Below:

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher got his first dose of the vaccine and shared on Instagram: "Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho!"

