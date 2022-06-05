Los Angeles, June 5: Despite issuing an apology to singer Madonna months prior for poking fun at her, rapper 50 cent mocked the pop icon once again by likening her to aliens. He reposted Madonna's racy image on Instagram. Madonna Gets Blocked from Going Live On Instagram After Sharing Nude Photos (Watch Video).

In the snap, the singer had her knees up and legs slightly open. She rocked a black bodysuit and stockings which she paired with huge matching glasses. In the follow-up slides, 50 Cent attached photos of aliens, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Madonna's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

In the caption, he wrote: "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." Madonna has yet to respond to his recent troll.

50 Cent's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

However, she was enraged when the emcee dubbed her NSFW photos "the funniest s**t" and laughed at her, "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old a** up." Madonna Slams Rapper 50 Cent for Criticising Her Bold Lingerie Photoshoot.

After the "Hung Up" hitmaker blasted him, the "Power" star posted this note, "I must have hurt Madonna's feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV, TRL photo from 03. Ok I'm sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology," he added.

Madonna, however, wasn't buying his statement. "You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it's bulls**t, and it's not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid," she said to the camera while she got her hair done by her stylist.

"Number one, it's not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out." "Number two, an apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologizing for," she went on fuming. "What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).