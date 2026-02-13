The beloved Malayalam romantic drama Premam is set to return to the big screen today, February 13, 2026. The re-release, timed for the Valentine’s Day weekend, allows fans across South India to revisit the coming-of-age story that became a cultural phenomenon upon its original debut. Valentine’s Day 2026: Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Devdas’ and Other Iconic Bollywood Classics To Re-Release in Theatres.

‘Premam’ Returns to Big Screens

Producer Anwar Rasheed and the team behind Premam announced the special screening through social media, inviting audiences to "celebrate love on the big screen" once again. The film is receiving a selective re-release across major cities in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Key screening locations include Kerala (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram), Karnataka (Bengaluru and Mangaluru), Tamil Nadu (Chennai and Coimbatore), and Telangana (Hyderabad).

‘Premam’ Re-Release Locations Across South India

Major theatre chains like PVR INOX are hosting the screenings, with several shows already reporting high ticket demand from fans eager to experience the film’s celebrated soundtrack and cinematography in a theatre setting.

The Legacy of George and Malar

Originally released on May 29, 2015, Premam follows the life of George David, played by Nivin Pauly, across three distinct stages of his life. The film is credited with catapulting Nivin Pauly to superstardom and served as the debut for Sai Pallavi, whose portrayal of "Malar Miss" became an iconic part of South Indian pop culture. ‘Baby Girl’ X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Is Emotionally Gripping but Weak Towards the Climax, Say Netizens.

Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian. Its realistic portrayal of romance, coupled with Rajesh Murugesan’s chart-topping music, helped the film achieve a rare "cult" status that transcends linguistic barriers.

