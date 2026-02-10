The Super Bowl Halftime Show continues to be one of the most-watched live music events in the world. Based on Nielsen data and broadcaster estimates, recent figures show that Bad Bunny’s 2026 performance has set a new benchmark. Below is a ranked list of the most-watched halftime shows from the past decade. Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026: Puerto Rican Star Opens Halftime Show With ‘God Bless America,’ Champions Love Over Hate.

Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Bad Bunny - Super Bowl LX (2026) Estimated Viewers: 135.4 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Bunny Fan Page (@badbunnyyofficial)

Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish, high-energy performance at Super Bowl LX drew record-breaking viewership. Featuring guest appearances and a globally resonant setlist, the show is currently the most-watched halftime performance on record, based on preliminary estimates.

Kendrick Lamar - Super Bowl LIX (2025) Viewers: 133.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

Kendrick Lamar delivered a visually striking and culturally impactful set at Super Bowl LIX, performing hits like HUMBLE. and Not Like Us. Guest appearances by SZA and Serena Williams contributed to its wide appeal.

Usher - Super Bowl LVIII (2024) Viewers: 123.4 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)

At Super Bowl LVIII, Usher performed a career-spanning medley in Las Vegas, revisiting chart-toppers such as Yeah! and Burn, reinforcing his reputation as a seasoned live performer.

Rihanna - Super Bowl LVII (2023) Viewers: 121 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna returned to the stage with a solo performance that drew global attention, including for revealing her second pregnancy during the show.

Katy Perry - Super Bowl XLIX (2015) Viewers: 121 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Perry’s performance remains one of the most iconic, remembered for its elaborate visuals and viral moments, including the appearance of “Left Shark.”

Lady Gaga - Super Bowl LI (2017) Viewers: 117.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Lady Gaga opened her performance atop the stadium before diving into a hit-heavy set, showcasing both vocal range and physical endurance.

Coldplay, Beyonce & Bruno Mars - Super Bowl 50 (2016) Viewers: 115.5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

While Coldplay headlined, standout moments from Beyoncé and Bruno Mars dominated conversation and viewership.

Bruno Mars - Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) Viewers: 115.3 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

In an earlier career peak, Bruno Mars delivered a tightly choreographed performance, later joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, earning praise for its musical precision.

Madonna - Super Bowl XLVI (2012) Viewers: 114 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna’s Roman-themed spectacle featured multiple guest artists and set the template for large-scale halftime productions.

Beyonce - Super Bowl XLVII (2013) Viewers: 110.8 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Though ranking tenth by viewership, Beyonce’s Super Bowl XLVII performance remains one of the most culturally influential, highlighted by a Destiny’s Child reunion.

A Growing Global Audience

If current estimates hold, Bad Bunny’s 2026 performance has not only surpassed recent records but also underlined the halftime show’s evolution into a global entertainment event. With viewership now exceeding 135 million, future Super Bowl performers face an increasingly high benchmark.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (pubity, y!entertainmnet), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).