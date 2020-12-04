Radhika Apte is going places! Woohooo! The actress stars in the Hollywood film, A Call To Spy, the first trailer of which has dropped today on the internet. The film is inspired by the real lives of three female spies who were in Churchill's Secret Army. Radhika stars as Noor Inayat Khan. while Stana Katic plays Vera Atkins and Sarah Megan Thomas plays Virginia Hall. Sarah has also produced and written the movie. Popular producer Lydia Dean Pilcher

has directed the film, which looks very interesting from the first promo.

Set at the cusp of World War 2, the movie's production value looks fantastic. The period piece will gain recognition in set design and costume design as well. The use of muted colours adds a certain melancholy to the narrative. The background score is not exhilarating like in a Nolan film, but it gets your pulse racing faster nevertheless.

Watch The Trailer For A Call To Spy Here:

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency -- the Special Operations Executive (SOE) -- to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE's "spymistress," Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Atpe), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories."

A Call To Spy has earned its fair share of applause in the film festival circuit. It was screened at Edinburgh International Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival where it won an award and Whistler Film Festival where it won the Audience Choice Award.

A Call To Spy looks like the female-led drama that the world certainly can use more of. It has strong female characters, who have an agency, and much more to talk about than just romance and men. A Call To Spy starts streaming from December 11 on Amazon Prime.

