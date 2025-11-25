The last week of November is here, and so is a binge-worthy lineup of new OTT releases across languages and genres. From Netflix’s supernatural showdown to Karan Johar-style romance, this week has something for everyone whether you crave action, drama or heartfelt emotions. Let’s take a look at the top OTT releases this week that are sure to keep your screens buzzing. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Family Man 3′, ’The Bengal Files’, ‘Homebound’, ‘Bison’, 'Dining With the Kapoors' Lead Power-Packed Streaming Lineup (Watch Videos)

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 (Netflix)

The wait is finally over for fans of the cult sci-fi series Stranger Things. Eleven and her friends are back to take on the ultimate showdown in the final season. Expect darker twists, shocking revelations, and an emotional farewell to Hawkins as the story heads toward its epic conclusion. The series will stream globally on November27 including in India, starting 6:30 AM on Netflix.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi Version)

The mystical world of Kantara returns on Prime Video with its much-awaited prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1 on November 27. The film explores the origins of the Buta Kola ritual and the ancient legend that inspired the original blockbuster. Kannada version was released on October 31. Hailed for its breathtaking visuals and storytelling, this Kannada epic now arrives in Hindi for a wider audience.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Netflix)

Love, laughter and chaos that’s the mood of Karan Johar’s next rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. With Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles and a peppy soundtrack, this one promises feel-good entertainment. Will stream on November 27.

Sasivadane (Sun NXT)

Telugu audiences can enjoy some heartfelt romance with Sasivadane, starring Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad. Set against a picturesque rural backdrop, the film tells a story of love, longing, and sacrifice. If you’re in the mood for a soothing love story, this one’s for your watchlist. Will stream online on November 28.

Aaryan (Netflix)

Adding an edge to the week’s lineup is Aaryan, a gripping Tamil crime thriller featuring Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan. The film dives deep into corruption, crime and personal conflict as Vishnu’s character battles both external enemies and inner turmoil. Available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, this multi-layered drama is set to be one of the week’s most intense releases on November 28.

The Pet Detective (Zee5)

Rounding off the week is The Pet Detective, an investigative dramedy starring Anupama Parameswaran. The story follows a young man who pretends to be a pet detective to impress a girl only to stumble into a real mystery. What begins as a light-hearted love story quickly turns into a surprising adventure. The drama will be streamed on November 28 on Zee5.

