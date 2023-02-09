A Man Called Otto Movie Review: Despite centering around a grumpy old character the types we have seen in other films, Marc Forster’s A Man Called Otto did have a very endearing charm to it. Adapting the 2012 Swedish novel title called A Man Called Ove - there is an Oscar nominated foreign film of the same name too - we receive a more Americanised remake that certainly can’t reach the heights of the original, but still managed to make me leave the theatre with a smile on my face. The Whale Movie Review: Brendan Fraser’s Devastating Performance is Marred by an Inconsistent and Cynical Script (LatestLY Exclusive).

In A Man Called Otto, we find Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a curmudgeon and grumpy old man who very much likes to live by the book and has recently lost the love of his life. He monitors his neighbourhood where he makes his daily rounds checking if the dogs aren’t pooping on the street and the correct trash is in the correct compartment, Otto’s life is stuck in a gruff limbo where every day feels the same. However, when new neighbours move next to him, he tries to let his guard down again once more.

A Still From A Man Called Otto (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Hanks taps into a more uncharacteristic side here which very much reminded me of Carl Fredricksen’s journey from Up. He has a short temper and doesn’t take kindly to other folks knocking on his door, yet he has a soft side that just needs a bit of opening up, and that’s where Hanks truly shines. It’s in the moments of him being vulnerable where the excitement of this character having a switch in his stance felt really exciting.

To break that hard exterior shell we have Marisol, portrayed adorably by Mariana Trevino, who has just recently shifted next door with her husband and kids.The dynamic between Marisol and Otto also proves to be a fruitful development for the latter as he takes a liking to Marisol and volunteers to help her out with small things in life, like teaching her how to drive a car or babysitting her kids.

Watch the Trailer:

It's not all fun in this suburban neighbourhood though. A Man Called Otto does go in many dark places that was quite surprising to see including various suicide attempts. Unfortunately, the weight of that decision never really lands in a more impactful way due to how Otto and Sonya’s relationship is explored here.

A Man Called Otto aims to fill in the blanks with a healthy dose of flashbacks where a younger Otto is played by Truman Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks himself, and they try to showcased his relationship with his dead wife. The flashbacks seem necessary and they can go on for a bit too long where the main narrative ends up coming to a huge halt. Not to mention that Truman can’t capture that same spark that his dad brings to the role here.

A Still From A Man Called Otto (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The movie is also filled with all the tropes that comes with a comedy like this. It can feel a bit cookie cutter-like, but it doesn’t really matter at the end because A Man Called Otto is ultimately charming in its execution even if what you’re seeing on screen feels extremely familiar. It has a great round of supporting cast that give a good community-like feel and act as a great balance to the cynical main protagonist. Knock at the Cabin Movie Review: Dave Bautista, M Night Shyamalan’s Home-Invasion Thriller Feels Like a Series of Missed Opportunities (LatestLY Exclusive).

There are side-plots involved here that feel very heart-warming. One involving a transgender kid who Otto takes under his wing after his father kicks him out of his house, and in these moments A Man Called Otto just feels like jolly good time that will be sure to bring a wide smile to your face. It truly does feel endearing with its message, and it’s just something that I really appreciated by the end.

Yay!

Feels Charming

Supporting Cast

Tom Hanks

Nay!

Can Feel Familiar

Flashbacks Can Bring the Narrative to a Halt

Final Thoughts

Even if it can come off a bit formulaic in its execution, there is no doubt in the fact that A Man Called Otto is a really heartwarming viewing. From Tom Hanks’ grumpy old act to the feel-good moments sprinkled throughout, there is quite a lot to enjoy here that certainly made for a good experience at the end. A Man Called Otto releases in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Rating: 3.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).