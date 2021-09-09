Adam Sandler is a comedian that while not having the greatest filmography, still will manage to make you laugh. Sandler has an amazing quality of doing bits and mixing verbal comedy with physical. It is what makes him such a great comedian at the end of the day and why it’s so fun to watch him on screen. Adam Sandler also has some amazing characters that make his movies more enjoyable than any right they have to be, Billy Madison being the best example of it. Adam Sandler Birthday: 5 Critically Celebrated Movies You Must Watch to Grasp the Caliber of the Actor.

So to celebrate Adam Sandler’s 55th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of his funniest quotes from Billy Madison.

Big Trouble

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Bore-ophyll!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Snack Pack!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Maybe Not!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

O'Doyle, Watch Out!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Cursive Writing!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Blue Duck!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Makes Sense...Kinda!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Penguin Go Back!

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Is He, Though?

Billy Madison Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

If anything, then Billy Madison is a testament to how great of a comedian Sandler really is. With this we finish off our list and wish Adam Sandler a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).