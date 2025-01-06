The red carpet at LA's Beverly Hilton burst into life on Sunday night, sparkling with sequins and shimmering satin as Hollywood’s brightest stars dazzled at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards! This year’s standout fashion trend? A radiant embrace of gold that perfectly captured the evening's glamorous essence. Icons like Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Demi Moore, Tilda Swinton, Viola Davis, and Kate Hudson showcased their elegance, embracing what it means to redefine the ‘New 50’ with breathtaking beauty. Meanwhile, celebrity couples elevated the style stakes, embodying elegance personified. A stunning floral backdrop accented by the Golden Globe's iconic golden branding added a touch of softness to the glamorous scene. Golden Globe Awards 2025 Moments: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner All Loved Up.

Oh, So Golden Moments!

From the stunning metallic scales of “Anora” star Mikey Madison's Bottega Veneta gown to Ariana Grande's intricately detailed 1960s Givenchy archive piece, the stars reveled in a kaleidoscope of golden hues and dazzling embellishments. Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling also made waves, stepping out in a sculptural Armani Privé ensemble and a breathtaking Ashi Studio column dress, respectively. Cate Blanchett took our breath away in a custom Louis Vuitton gown adorned with shimmering gold beads, proving that the night was truly a feast for the eyes! Fashion Trends 2025: From Hot Pants to Milkmaid Dresses, Top Style Trends To Elevate Your Wardrobe.

Cate Blanchett, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Mindy Kaling (Photo Credits: File Image)

The night was nothing short of a fashion extravaganza! Spotlighting an impressive lineup of eye-catching metallics, Angelina Jolie radiated elegance in her stunning silver beaded Alexander McQueen gown, while Cara Delevingne lit up the room in an iridescent blue creation that shimmered with every move! Amidst the sea of classic silhouettes in soft tones, vibrant pops of color claimed the spotlight — and red ruled the evening! Dakota Fanning, nominated for her captivating role in "Ripley," turned heads in a bold, strapless red Dolce & Gabbana gown, flaunting a daring thigh-high slit that made a fierce statement. Comedian Ali Wong wowed in a chic Balenciaga ensemble, Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled in a Custom St. John masterpiece, and Emma Stone turned up the heat in her rich burgundy Louis Vuitton look. And let’s not forget the fashion phenomenon that is Zendaya! She served iconic style in her custom-made Louis Vuitton, only to steal the show again later in her jaw-dropping second look. You could feel the fashion energy in the air, all expertly coordinated by stylist Law Roach. What an unforgettable night!

Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Tilda Swinton (Photo Credits: File Image)

As for the gentlemen? They threw black-tie tradition to the wind! Andrew Scott made a bold entrance in a striking baby blue Vivienne Westwood suit, while Timothée Chalamet surprised us all, fashioning his Tom Ford tie around his neck like a trendsetting scarf. The evening pulsated with creativity and style, leaving everyone in awe!Others made their mark with brooches, bows and accessories — perhaps none more divisive than “Succession” actor Jeremy Strong’s velvet bucket hat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).