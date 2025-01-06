The Golden Globes red carpet lit up with a spectacular showcase of fashion as celebrity couples dazzled onlookers in their fabulous ensembles! From the chic match-up of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to the stunning elegance of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, these stylish duos truly ruled the spotlight. Get ready to be inspired as we shine a light on the most jaw-dropping looks worn by your favourite couples at this glamorous event! It was absolutely phenomenal, a true celebration of the couple's goals that lit up the red carpet! Our favourite Hollywood power couple took everyone by storm, captivating hearts and turning heads with their stunning appearance that left us all breathless. Some pairs have been cherished for years, while others are just beginning their dazzling journey, but together, they created an unforgettable evening brimming with love and sheer excitement! The atmosphere was electric, filled with hopes and high spirits as they united under the beautiful banner of togetherness. Let’s celebrate this night, as it shines as brightly as their remarkable work over the years! Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore and Other Hollywood Stars Serve Timeless Fashion Moments.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Leighton Meester-Adam Brody, Hannah Bagshawe-Eddie Redmayne (Photo Credits: File Image)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

This newly engaged couple brought their A-game with coordinated elegance. Selena wowed in a breathtaking dusty-blue gown featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves and a dramatic fabric draping across her arm, while Benny complemented her perfectly in a fuzzy white suit adorned with intricate lace detailing.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler

The Sandlers turned heads in classic black on the Golden Globes carpet. Jackie glimmered in a backless Tom Ford dress with a striking halter neckline cinched with a gold choker, showcasing a bold cutout that flowed to her waist, finished off with a stunning train. Adam kept it sleek and sophisticated in a monochromatic look, rocking a sleek black shirt and tie with his suit. Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Leighton Meester and Others, Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 82nd Award Ceremony.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

This longtime couple embraced shades of green for a fresh, vibrant look! Adam Brody made a statement in an eye-catching emerald Prada suit complete with a double-breasted jacket and a stylish white flower pinned to his lapel. Leighton Meester complemented him beautifully in a figure-hugging sage gown by Versace that sparkled with every movement.

Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson

Ted Danson strolled the red carpet looking distinguished in a navy tuxedo and suave velvet bow tie, celebrating his honour of the Carol Burnett Award! Meanwhile, Mary Steenburgen turned heads in a striking strapless black dress featuring a bold square cutout at the centre, beautifully adorned with white flowers and a flowing black scarf that trailed behind her like a stunning train.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

This dynamic duo brought flair with their patterned looks! Hannah stepped out in a taupe long-sleeve dress with billowy sleeves cinched with ruffles, topped off with gold polka dots and a tiered ruffle skirt that screamed glamour! Eddie matched her stylish spirit with a black-and-white checked jacket and pants, paired with a crisp cream shirt and a popped collar that added an extra touch of flair.

Sebastian Stan-Annabelle Wallis, Miles Teller-Keleigh Sperry Teller, Adam Sandler-Jackie Sandler (Photo Credits: File Image)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller

Miles Teller kept things classic and chic in a timeless black tuxedo at the Golden Globes. Keleigh, on the other hand, stole the show in a semi-sheer blue dress embellished with intricate beading, featuring luxurious velvet fabric along the halter neckline topped with a striking cutout at the bodice.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis

Sebastian Stan brought a playful twist to classic menswear with a long suit jacket and sleek skinny trousers sporting eye-catching white stripes down each side. Annabelle Wallis was the picture of glamour in a dazzling pink gown with a beautifully corseted bodice and a ruffled neckline that shimmered with every step.

The Golden Globes red carpet was truly a feast for the eyes, and we can't get enough of these fabulous couples and their stunning styles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).