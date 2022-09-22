The second season of the hit OTT series Reacher has locked its casting with Alan Ritchson returning in the titular role of Jack Reacher. Casting announced on Thursday for the second season are series regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Serinda Swan has been cast as Karla Dixon. Dixon, who served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators, is an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Fast X: Alan Ritchson Joins the Cast of Vin Diesel’s Film.

Ferdinand Kingsley has been cast as A.M. He's what Homeland Security calls a "ghost" as he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Rory Cochrane will essay the role of Shane Langston. He's a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defence contractor.

Domenick Lombardozzi has been cast as Guy Russo - a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Ty Victor Olsson has been cast as Saropian. A brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad.

Josh Blacker has been cast as Hortense Fields. Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th - Special Investigator's Unit. Al Sapienza has been cast as Marsh. He's a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

Rounding out the team of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force are Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson to Lead Drama Movie 'Ordinary Angels'

The second season, which is based on the 11th book in Lee Child's best-selling series, Bad Luck and Trouble, begins when the members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead. Reacher has just one thing on his mind revenge. Season 2 of Reacher, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios, will soon be available to stream on Prime Video.

