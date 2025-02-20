Alan Ritchson, the American star best known for his role in Prime Video's hit series Reacher, recently revealed his childhood feud with a former high school classmate and ex-US Representative Matt Gaetz, labelling him as his "adversary." The 42-year-old actor, who spent his childhood in Niceville, Florida, attended high school with the controversial figure. The Reacher star did not hold back when Matt Gaetz's name popped up during a recent interview. Matt Gaetz Ethics Report: Congressional Committee Finds Donald Trump's Ally Paid Women, Minor Girl for Sex, Used Illegal Drugs.

Alan Ritcon on Childhood Rivalry With Matt Gaetz

In a recent interview with GQ, Alan Ritchson commented on Matt Gaetz, "That motherf**ker. We are adversaries." For the uninformed, Gaetz was accused of "prostitution, statutory rape and illicit drug use" by the House Ethics Committee report. The Reacher star further went on to criticise the people of Sunshine State, Florida, for voting in favour of the politician. He said, "It's shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody knowing everything we know about him and the promises that hes made behind close doors about pardoning certain criminals. Hes just not a good dude!"

Alan Ritchson’s Instagram Post

Gaetz's representatives are yet to comment on this. Talking about Ritchson's childhood, the actor was born in North Dakota but moved to the Sunshine State in Florida when he turned 10. His parents, who both served in the Air Force, were stationed at Eglin Air Force Base and settled in Niceville in 1990. He attended the same high school where Gaetz studies, The former graduated in 2000, a year before the Ritchon. The actor Ordinary Angels star also expressed his intentions to enter politics to reverse the damage done by controversial figures like his friend, Gaetz. ‘Reacher Season 3’ Trailer: Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher Faces Old and New Foes in Action-Packed Adventure (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson's Reacher Season 3 debuted today (February 20) on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, the season kicks off with three episodes, with new episodes dropping every Thursday, March 27, 2025.

