Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Losing One Big Role to Tom Cruise, Guess Which?

Dwayne Johnson and Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that Dwayne Johnson is a big star in Hollywood and probably he has a long list of directors waiting to sign him for their next, there was a time when he was just getting started. Johnson wasn't a big star 10 years back. So naturally, his name wasn't enough for him to pick and choose the kind of cinema he wanted to do. In fact, there was an incident when he was trying too hard to bag a particular role but it went to Tom Cruise instead. Simply because the latter was a big star then. Jumanji 4: Dwayne Johnson Likely to Return With an Exciting Plot for the Next Sequel.

The Rampage actor in his recent social media Q&A session opened up about chasing a role that he ultimately lost to Cruise. “There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin colour, size, etc. Fortunately for me, there aren’t a lot guys that look like me. So all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I’ve been a lucky son of a b*tch that they’ve been created and designed for me. Except Jack Reacher.” Yes, the same role for which Tom got criticised for being a foot shorter than the character described in the books. Tom Cruise Is Too Old for Action Says ‘Jack Reacher’ Novelist Lee Child.

"Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place I recognize that. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not. I got the call saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t get the role’. Look, I didn’t even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at the time made me think that they did. I felt like I did. I felt like, ‘Why not me?’," the actor added further.

Well, today, of course, Johnson is an equally bigger star in Hollywood but losing out on Jack Reacher would always mean a big deal to him. There's still a chance if someone's probably planning its reboot. You never know.