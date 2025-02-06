Bianca Censori stepped out in style following the controversial nude look she sported at the 2025 GRAMMYs. For her West Hollywood date night with husband Kanye West, the Australian model was dressed in a white jacket paired with shimmering tights and silver pumps, complemented by sleek black sunglasses. As the couple shared a kiss during their outing, Kanye was seen affectionately grabbing his wife’s bottom. The PDA-filled moment, captured in new photos, comes just days after their attention-grabbing appearance at the awards ceremony, where Bianca’s bold fashion choice sparked widespread discussion. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

For those unversed, Bianca Censori stunned onlookers at the 67th GRAMMYs red carpet when she took off her fur coat to reveal a sheer slip, leaving little to the imagination. But the daring moments didn’t stop there. At the GRAMMYs after-party, Bianca turned heads again, donning a revealing see-through black bodysuit with thin straps and a plunging neckline. Throughout the night, she and Kanye West were spotted packing on the PDA while dancing, continuing to draw attention for their bold public displays of affection. Grammys 2025 After-Party: Bianca Censori and Kanye West Shock Netizens Again With Their NSFW Behaviour (Watch Video).

Bianca Censori’s Style After Controversial GRAMMYs Look

Bianca Censori's Style After Controversial GRAMMYs Look

Bianca Censori’s fearless fashion choices continue to make waves, with each outing sparking conversation. Whether it’s her casual date nights with Kanye West or her head-turning moments on the red carpet, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of style, especially with the nude appearance at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

