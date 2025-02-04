Kanye West aka Ye, and Bianca Censori once again found themselves at the centre of attention following the 2025 Grammy Awards afterparty. Known for courting controversy, the couple’s NSFW Behaviour raised eyebrows and fuelled gossip. After their bold red carpet appearance, the duo continued to stir the pot with their intimate moments. Censori stood out in a sheer black thong bodysuit and black boots. She also kept her hair tied back in the same style she wore earlier. Meanwhile, West, who had exited the ceremony soon after their photo session, was seen getting close with his wife at the Los Angeles afterparty. The rapper, 47, was pictured with his hands on Censori’s backside as they danced. In another snapshot, Censori provocatively stuck her tongue out while playfully licking her husband at the party. Bianca Censori’s Nude Look at Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: 6 Times Kanye West’s Wife Sent Shockwaves With Her Bold and Daring Fashion Sense (See Videos & Pics).

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys 2025 After-Party Moment

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were seen at a Grammys afterparty last night. pic.twitter.com/PdkW1XVHkE — Yip (@yipfella) February 4, 2025

