Mumbai witnessed a night to remember as global music icon and Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias set the stage ablaze with his high-voltage performance at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The Spanish sensation returned to India after a long gap of 13 years and his fans including several Bollywood celebrities made sure to welcome him in grand style. Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC: Mumbai Metro 3 To Run Train Services on Aqua Line Till Midnight on October 29 and 30.

Enrique Iglesias Kicks Off India Tour 2025

The ‘Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert - India Tour 2025’ kicked off with a sold-out Mumbai show, where over 25,000 fans grooved to the singer’s chartbusters. Dressed in his signature all-black outfit and cap, Enrique performed hit tracks like Subeme La Radio, Freak, Be With You, Heartbeat and Cuando Me Enamoro, turning the venue into a massive celebration of music and nostalgia.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Groove to Enrique Iglesias’ Hits

The concert was a star-studded affair. Bollywood’s favourite couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted vibing hard to Enrique’s tunes. Rakul even shared glimpses from the night on Instagram Stories, writing, “Enrique, you were”, while Jackky posted, “Living the Enrique era all over again with @rakulpreet.”

Joining them were Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Pragya Jaiswal, Sonal Chauhan, Rubina Dilaik and Lauren Gottlieb, who were seen singing along and dancing to Enrique’s biggest hits. Lauren Gottlieb was especially thrilled, revealing she had danced with the singer 14 years ago, making this reunion extra special.

Aditya Seal attended the concert with his wife Anushka Ranjan and sister-in-law Akansha Ranjan, all smiles as they enjoyed the lively atmosphere. Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee was also spotted swaying to the beats, looking completely lost in the rhythm.

Enrique Iglesias Praises Indian Fans and Music

The crowd was equally energetic as Enrique interacted with fans and thanked them for their love. In a recent interview ahead of his India tour, the 50-year-old singer shared his affection for Indian audiences, saying, “The supporters in India are fantastic. They possess such genuine appreciation and reverence for the art of music.” He added, “When I take the stage in India, the audiences are simply outstanding. The energy level is remarkable. I am eager to experience that energy with my fans in India.” The singer, who has previously collaborated with Sunidhi Chauhan, also expressed his fondness for Indian music, saying, “It’s difficult to pick one favourite Indian singer.” He even mentioned his excitement about trying Indian food again during his stay. Grammy Award-Winning Singer Enrique Iglesias Arrives in India After 13 Long Years Ahead of His 2-Day Concert in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Enrique Iglesias’ Grand Comeback Leaves Fans Spellbound

The concert’s production matched international standards, featuring top-notch lighting, sound and a 60-member international crew specially flown in for the event. The massive demand for tickets led organizers to add a second Mumbai show, much to fans’ delight. Enrique’s last concert in Mumbai was back in 2004 and his grand return after two decades turned into a night full of energy, nostalgia and star power. With Bollywood stars dancing the night away, fans singing their hearts out, and Enrique delivering an unforgettable performance, the Mumbai concert was nothing short of magical. Up next, the Latin pop legend will continue his India Tour 2025 with performances in Bengaluru and Delhi, keeping the excitement alive for fans across the country.

