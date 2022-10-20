Black Adam has arrived and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is set to change, or as so Dwayne Johnson told us. Focusing on the champion of Kahndaq who is reawaken 5000 years later after being imprisoned, he brings his onslaught of justice to the Intergang who has taken over the city. Unleashing brutality, the Justice Society of America joins in to put an end to his destruction and negotiate his surrender. Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Could Not Save This Rushed and Messy DC Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

Being in the making for an extremely long time, Black Adam has been one of Johnson’s biggest passion projects. With the ending setting up a new DC Universe and teasing a superhero showdown that could literally shift the tectonic plates of the planet. With a bunch to cover here, let’s dive right into what the ending of Black Adam means and what we can expect to see in the future.

Watch the Trailer:

What Does the Ending Set Up?

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam (Photo Credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

With Black Adam now having defeated Sabbac, the city of Kahndaq recognises him as their champion and ruler. Fitted with a cape and a brand-new suit, Adam decided that he doesn’t want to be a ruler, but rather a protector. What’s so fascinating about this is that the comic book stories of Black Adam focus on him being an extremely over protective ruler, and that’s what makes his character compelling.

To protect the city of Kahndaq, Adam uses any means necessary to go one step further, and is what makes him a villain and puts him in a bad spot in front of the other DC superheroes. Being teamed up with Adrianna too here, maybe the story can go in a way where she could be set up to become the superhero called Isis (probably the name would have to be changed considering of the modern implications), and her son, Amon, could also turn into Osiris.

Adriana of course receives her powers when Adam starts falling for her due to the views she has on how to make the city of Kahndaq better. Going to the tomb of his wife and children, he receives the amulet of Isis and asks Shazam to transfer the powers to her. Amon also receives his powers after Adam transfers some of them to him.

A Black Adam family does sound nice, and if it ever does happen in the future, seeing them take on the Shazam family wouldn’t hurt.

The Mid-Credits

Henry Cavill as Superman (Photo Credit: Warner Bros Pictures)

Now of course, coming to the big stinger of the film and the one that has many rushing to the theatres to watch Black Adam, Henry Cavill does indeed return as Superman over here. Fitted in a brighter version of his Superman costume with a curl on his head, Clark is revealed to be sent over there by Amanda Waller who warns Adam to not leave Kahndaq, or she will send someone not from this planet to stop him.

This does eventually set up a fight between Adam and Superman who have faced off quite a lot of times in the comics, yet its weird to see this fight be set up first considering, you know, Black Adam is actually Shazam’s villain. However, it’s still interesting to see Cavill back in the role and with the news of a film with him being in extremely early development, it surely is fun to have the Man of Steel back in the mix. Superman Movie With Henry Cavill In Development at Warner Bros Discovery, Project Currently in Search of Writers - Reports.

There are quite a few interesting ways this matchup can go as well. With a rivalry already being established over here, Shazam and Black Adam could easily have a fight with Superman coming to Billy’s help. The possibilities are endless, and we are hoping we get to see these characters back in action soon.

Black Adam is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).