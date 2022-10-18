Warner Bros Discovery is reportedly developing a new Superman film with Henry Cavill set to return as the Man of Steel. Being developed by Charles Roven and currently in search of writers, the project will essentially be a sequel to 2013s Man of Steel directed by Zack Snyder. Cavill is also rumoured to appear in this week's upcoming DC release Black Adam to announce his return to the DCEU. Black Adam: Henry Cavill to Return as Superman? New Leak Reveals Man of Steel's Cameo in Dwayne Johnson's DC Film - Reports.

