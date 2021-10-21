Carrie Fisher was a cheerful and bubbly personality in the entertainment industry that just lit up the place with her happiness. This made Fisher such an easily lovable actor and also was helped by the fact that she was one of the biggest franchises of all time. Before Fisher would charm us all with her personality, she won our hearts by portraying Princess Leia in Star Wars. Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher's Upcoming Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Princess Leia was a role model for girls everywhere around the world. The portrayal of this fearless Princess who isn’t scared to look fear in the eyes and fight back instantly made her a classic character. All of this was enhanced by Carrie Fisher’s exceptional performance coupled with her iconic look of having the hair buns. So to celebrate Carrie Fisher’s birth anniversary we are taking a look at 11 of her best quotes as Princess Leia from Star Wars.

The Quote That Started it All…

Pretty Sure Chewbacca Took That Personally

Guess No One Likes a Nerf Herder

She Does Give Credits Where it’s Due

Guess She Doesn’t Really Like Tarkin

Great Judge of a Person

Guess Han Can’t Win at all With Leia

Guess Han did Win After All

Well, The Ewoks are Cute Too

May The Force Be With You Too

While Carrie Fisher is not with us, the long lasting memories that she gave us with this character surely has left an impression on us. She taught us to be strong and never lose hope. With this we finish off the list and dedicate this day to remembering the memory of Carrie Fisher.

