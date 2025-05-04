May 4, 2025, Special Days: May 4, 2025, is marked by a diverse array of observances across the world. It includes cultural and spiritual events like Bhanu Saptami and the start of Agni Nakshatram, a period of intense heat in Indian astrology. Globally, it’s a day to celebrate joy and creativity with World Laughter Day and Star Wars Day. Social causes are also highlighted with Anti-Bullying Day, International Bereaved Mother's Day, and International Firefighters' Day, honouring resilience, remembrance, and service. On a lighter note, it’s National Lemonade Day and National Orange Juice Day, promoting refreshing beverages. The Netherlands observes National Remembrance Day, while charitable spirit is embraced through World Give Day and the beginning of Red Cross Week. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 4, 2025 (Sunday)

Bhanu Saptami Agni Nakshatram Begins World Laughter Day Star Wars Day Anti-Bullying Day International Bereaved Mother's Day International Firefighters' Day National Lemonade Day National Orange Juice Day National Remembrance Day in the Netherlands World Give Day Red Cross Week (May 4th to 10th)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 4, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:08 am on Sunday, 4 May 2025 (IST)

6:08 am on Sunday, 4 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:02 pm on Sunday, 4 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Audrey Hepburn (4 May 1929 – 20 January 1993) Shameik Moore Cesc Fàbregas Trisha Krishnan Richard Jenkins Jyoti Randhawa Sam Pitroda Ravi Bopara Fernandinho Radja Nainggolan

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 4

Tipu Sultan Death Anniversary: 4 May 1799 (age 47 years), Srirangapatna Kishan Maharaj Death Anniversary: 4 May 2008 (age 84 years), Khajuri

