"We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker Charlie Puth has revealed his recollection of the night he and Meghan Trainor locked lips for the first time. In 2015, Trainor, 29, and Puth, 31, made quite the scene when they made out on stage at the American Music Awards, and until recently, no one knew they shared an off-camera kiss too, reports People magazine. Last month, Trainor revealed that the two made out in the studio the night they recorded their hit duet "Marvin Gaye" together - and Puth just confirmed it himself as well. Singer Charlie Puth Goes Pantless in New Insta Pic; Covers His ‘Manhood’ With Cereal Box and His Face With Nebulizer!

"I had just moved to L.A. and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015," Puth told Interview Magazine. "I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before a "Grey Goose vodka," he added, saying that the make out all started with some drinks. The singer explained that he was living a surreal life at that time, having just moved out of his parents' house to Hollywood with a song and movie.

He said Trainor wanting him to collaborate on a song only made his world more dreamlike. "I'm in this fancy recording studio where I didn't know what a runner was. They said, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we'll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world," Puth said, quoted by People. "So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down." Charlie Puth Breaks Down Reflecting on 'Worst Breakup' of His Life.

The memory is one that both stars look back on and laugh about. Puth also shared that he thinks Trainor is "one of the most brilliant songwriters," adding that he loves her song "Mother". "She's just so good melodically and has such a classic approach to songwriting. That's probably why we got along. We're still friends to this day," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).