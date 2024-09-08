Netflix's new show The Perfect Couple might have got mixed reviews from critics, but it is already a hit with the viewers. Developed by Jenna Lamia and directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple is based on a best-selling mystery drama novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. The series features an ensemble cast featuring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Michael Beach, Sam Nivola, Isabelle Adjani and Dakota Fanning. Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter also has an important role in the series as Shooter Dival. ‘The Perfect Couple’ Review: Nicole Kidman's Netflix Mystery Drama Wows Critics With Ishaan Khatter's Performance Receiving Praise.

One of the most talked about aspects of The Perfect Couple is the choreographed dance shown during the opening credits sequence. Since the show revolves around a wedding (or rather a death that happens before the wedding), the sequence features the wedding guests dancing to Meghan Trainor's "Criminals". The sequence allows most of the main characters, like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Sam Nivola and Dakota Fanning, to show their dance moves.

The Opening Dance Sequence of 'The Perfect Couple'

Charm La'Donna choreographed the sequence and took to X to give a shoutout to Meghan Trainor.

I choreographed the opening sequence and got to be a part of #ThePerfectCouple on Netflix!! Grateful to the amazing director, producers and cast for allowing me to create and have a fun time on set! My girl @Meghan_Trainor slays it with another hit. Video credit: @netflix pic.twitter.com/nnowcENPRM — Charm La'Donna (@CharmLadonna) September 6, 2024

Who is Charm La'Donna?

Charm La'Donna is a prolific dancer and choreographer known for choreographing music videos and even shows. Her credits include the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show for the Weeknd's performance and the 2022 Oscars. She had also choreographed Britney Spears' "Slumber Party", Rosalía's "Malamente", "Aute Cuture", and a few other songs, Dua Lipa's "Physical", "Break My Heart", and "Levitating", Kendrick Lamar's "Count Me Out", "Not Like Us" etc.

Charm La'Donna Readying for 'The Perfect Couple' Premiere

Born on May 14, 1988, in Compton, California, Charm La'Donna (original name: Charmaine Jordan) studied at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where she got her first dancing job as a backup dancer for Madonna's Confessions Tour in 2006. From thereon, she took on various dancing and choreographing stints, working with popular singers like Kendrick Lamar, Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa, and Rosalia, among others.

Recently, on Insta, Charm La'Donna posted a video of her dancing to "Criminals" after the dance sequence in The Perfect Couple received appreciation.

Watch Charm La'Donna and Her Team Dance to 'Criminals':

We wonder what she thinks of Ishaan Khatter who was clearly the smoothest of all actors dancing in that sequence! ‘The Perfect Couple’: What’s Ishaan Khatter Doing in Nicole Kidman’s Netflix Series? All You Need To Know About His Role!

The Perfect Couple is a mystery drama series about a destination wedding taking place in Nantucket that gets ruined when the body of the bride's best friend is discovered floating on the nearby lake. Everyone in the groom's rich household becomes a suspect, as we find out that their perfect lives are far from as perfect as they want to show the world. The Perfect Couple, consisting of six episodes, started streaming on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

