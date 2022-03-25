Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): Charlie Puth broke down in tears while announcing his upcoming single, titled 'That's Hilarious' in an Instagram video.

As for the reason behind his tearful video, Charlie, 30, explained that the song's subject matter draws from a "challenging" and painful breakup.

"It just rears its ugly head every time--sorry--every time that I hear it," the artist explained, taking a moment to wipe away tears. "I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f--king worst year of my life."

The story behind the song seemingly continued to weigh on his heart.

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," he said. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer tearfully concluded the video, saying, "This is the hardest song that I've ever had to put together and I'm so excited for you to hear it. So thank you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbfLyC7KRcZ/

As per E! News, while the singer did not explicitly name the partner that inspired his new single, Charlie dated fellow singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019. Prior to their romance, he was previously been linked to Selena Gomez and Halston Sage. (ANI)

