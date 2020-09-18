Jerry Harris who is popular for starring as one of the students in Netflix's docu-series Cheer has been arrested on felony charges of production of child sexual abuse images. The arrest happened three days after the two victims filed a lawsuit against Harris alleging that he sent them sexually explicit photos of himself and begged for oral sex. Harris appeared in federal court in Chicago on Thursday, September 17 afternoon, where the government sought his detention. Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Reportedly Arrested in Texas for Assault and Intoxication Charges.

As per reports, if convicted on the federal child pornography charge, Harris could face up to 30 years in prison. Harris has been a popular face not only because of the Netflix series but that he also interviewed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to reports, Harris admitted after FBI agents raided his residence that he had asked one of the teens to send him photographs and videos of his penis on Snapchat.

A spokesperson for Harris told CNN speaking to CNN said, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."Kate Winslet ‘Regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, Says ‘What the F*** Was I Doing’.

Jerry Harris became quite famous earlier this year after the release of Cheer which had become a massive success. Harris'upbeat attitude gained a lot of attention. The lawsuit filed in relation to Harris' misdeeds also names cheer organizations, US All Star Federation and Varsity Spirit for not being able to protect the victims from Harris' harassment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).