Debuting as a singer at the young age of fifteen IU quickly gained fame due to her melodious vocals and adorable looks. Over the years she has collaborated with many artists and won many awards for her wonderful achievements. IU's beautiful lyrics mixed with her vocals have the ability to cheer up any one instantly. Not only are her lyrics meaningful but her music videos serve visuals of the highest quality. You Did Good: IU and Park Bo Gum’s Drama to Release on Netflix!

Being multi talented IU is not only a singer but has also acted in k-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna, Persona, Bel Ami and more. When you're having a bad day or even an okay day, you can always count on IU to cheer you up with her songs. So looking at the sweeter side of music, let's listen to 5 of her tracks that will turn your frown into a smile. Happy Birthday to IU!! IU's Upcoming Drama Responds To Her Reported Record-Breaking Payment.

Strawberry Moon

Eight Prod by & Feat Suga of BTS

Blueming

BBIBBI

Twenty Three

With that I finish off my list of her songs that will hopefully uplift you when your day isn't going so great. It was recently confirmed that IU and Lee Jong Suk are in a relationship, and the singer also shared that she is working on new music. So fingers crossed we hear more on that soon!

