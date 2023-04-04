Actor Richard Madden, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series Citadel, is in Mumbai for the Asia Pacific leg of promotions of the global spy series. The actor shared that although grappling with a tight timeline, he intended to pay a visit to the city's Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is the only national park in the city limits globally, however a possible interaction with an unwanted friend deterred him from doing so. Citadel Stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Share Experience of Teaming Up For Russo Brothers' Amazon Show.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media event organised for Citadel, Richard told the media, "I had planned on visiting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but I've been told that leopard lurks in there somewhere so, I guess I'll have to refrain from going there." Adding onto that, his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra shared that he has a really packed schedule so he won't be able to see many places in India. Citadel is set to drop on Prime Video on April 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).