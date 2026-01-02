Singer and actor Nick Jonas began the New Year with the release of his new solo track Gut Punch on January 1, 2026. The song marks the first single from his upcoming solo album Sunday Best. Along with the release, Jonas shared an announcement video and reflected on the song’s emotional meaning. Nick Jonas Grooves to Wife Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ Track With Brothers Before Concert (Watch Video)

“Gut Punch is out now everywhere. Couldn’t ask for a better way to ring in the new year than hearing these lyrics that mean so much to me being sung back… Here’s to being kinder to ourselves in 2026,” he wrote. Soon after the release, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram Stories to cheer for her husband. Sharing the track, she simply wrote “wow” and tagged Nick, offering a brief but heartfelt reaction that caught fans’ attention. The couple has often supported each other’s work publicly, and Priyanka’s response was widely appreciated by fans.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also joined in the praise. Reacting in the comments section, he described the track as anthem-worthy, writing, “Love it,” along with a fire emoji. This is not the first time Hrithik has applauded Nick’s talent. He previously attended Nick’s Broadway performance in The Last Five Years and shared an appreciative note about the experience. With warm reactions from family, friends and fans, Gut Punch has started its journey on a strong note. The New Year release has already generated buzz, setting the tone for Nick Jonas’ upcoming solo album.

