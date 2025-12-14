Diabetes non-profit organisation Beyond Type 1 launched The Beyond Type series in India along with singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This marks the organisation's first campaign in India, aiming to challenge stigma, raise awareness, and support individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Nick Jonas co-founded Beyond Type 1 in 2015 after his own Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis at age 13. Priyanka Chopra serves as Board Member of the organisation. Nick emphasised the new campaign's focus on real-life experiences. The Beyond Type spotlights everyday people who are not just managing their diabetic condition but are actively thriving and pursuing their dreams, showcasing that diabetes does not define them. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts; Actress Calls Him ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ As Nick Shares Romantic Beach Photo (View Post).

Nick Jonas on Misconceptions About Diabetes - Watch Video:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on 'The Beyond Type' Campaign

The #TheBeyondType campaign launched with a powerful joint Instagram post from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Beyond Type 1, reaching an audience of 135 million, signaling a major push to change the narrative of T1D in India. India carries a significant burden of T1D, having the highest number of young people living with the condition globally, and the second-highest overall diabetes population. Despite this, awareness remains low and social stigma is pervasive. "India has extraordinary people living with Type 1 Diabetes, yet their stories are rarely heard," shared Priyanka Chopra, adding, "I've witnessed firsthand the strength and determination that so many people living with T1D carry every single day. The Beyond Type brings a few of these stories forward, and shows that with proper care and access, diabetes does not define them or limit what they can achieve." "I know for myself how diabetes doesn't have to limit you, but only when you have access to the right care, tools, and support," said Nick Jonas. "That's why we're here in India, where awareness is low and stigma remains high, to help make that possible for everyone." Nick Jonas Shares the Signs That Led to His Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis (View Post).

Nick Jonas and Billy Porter Bust Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Misconceptions and Stigma - Watch Full Video:

'The Beyond Type': Challenging Misconceptions of Type 1 Diabetes

The Beyond Type campaign features inspiring individuals who demonstrate resilience and success, including the following achievers:

* Lt Col Kumar Gaurav, Triathlete.

* Mehrin Rana, 13-Year-Old Karate Champion.

* Nishant Amin, Pastry chef.

* Shreya Jain, Toy Designer and Entrepreneur.

* Indu Thampy, Dancer and Actress.

* Harichandran Ponnusamy, Vegetable Vendor and Marathon Runner.

These stories aim to correct the common misconception that T1D is caused by lifestyle or age. T1D is an autoimmune condition. The stigma surrounding it often leads families to miss or hide early warning signs—excessive thirst, frequent urination, unusual fatigue, and unexpected weight loss—resulting in delayed diagnosis.

Impact of Stigma in Type 1 Diabetes Care

A recent study, 'Invisible Inequities in Type 1 Diabetes Care in India', highlighted the critical need for this campaign. The research found that many young people with T1D hide their diagnosis, sometimes avoiding or delaying insulin injections in public to escape judgement. Furthermore, families, particularly those with daughters, often feel pressured to stay silent due to marriage concerns.

Bringing About Real Change in India

Beyond Type 1 is backing its awareness efforts in India with support for four grassroots organisations working in regions across India that need such care, which are:

* HRIDAY (Delhi-NCR): Focuses on strengthening school and community awareness about early signs of Type 1D.

* Nityaasha Foundation (Pune, Maharashtra): Provides education, guidance, and medical assistance to diabetic children from underserved backgrounds.

* Gram Jyoti (Deoghar, Jharkhand):** Works to bring early health awareness into classrooms.

* SAMATVAM Trust (Bangalore, Karnataka): Empowers girls with T1D through medical care, financial support, and life-skills training.

According to Seema Srivastava, Director of Social Impact and Global Advocacy at Beyond Type 1, true change starts "with the people closest to the work on the ground".

