Danny Hicks, Evil Dead 2 and Spider-Man 2 Actor Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Evil Dead 2 actor Danny Hicks recently revealed that he has stage 4 cancer and is left with approximately one to three years of life. As per Variety, the 68-year-old actor made the announcement through a post on his Facebook page. "To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die-hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," he wrote. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Richard Herd Dies at 87 Due To Cancer-Related Causes

"I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets. Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar," his post further read.nThe post had a reference of the demise of his on-screen character of Jake in the 1987 horror film 'Evil Dead.' American Magician Criss Angel Plans Cancer Charity Event after His 5-Year Old Son’s Cancer Relapse

His role in the horror film was one of his first major roles. He continued collaborating with Raimi and appeared in his subsequent films 'Intruder,' 'Spider-Man 2,' and 'Darkman.'