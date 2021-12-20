By now, you are aware that the main antagonists in Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home come from the earlier franchise of Spider-Man. There is Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) from Spider-Man, Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) from Spider-Man 2, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-Man 3, Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It is Electro's presence in the film that we have some trouble digesting. Nothing on Jamie Foxx, though, as the actor gets to have more fun with the character here than in TASM2. Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office Collection: Tom Holland’s Film Mints $587 Million In Its First Weekend Worldwide!

It is the way the character is brought into Spider-Man: No Way Home, that left us with some curious doubts. If you have seen the film, you know that these villains are brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the multiversal breach that happens when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) botches up the spell that is supposed to make the world forget that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man.

Instead, he brings some visitors from other universes who knew Peter IS Spider-Man, before he manages to close the breach.

Plothole

Now five Spidey villains - let's discount Venom (who appears in the mid-credit scene) for now - crosses the breach. Out the five, four of them - Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman and Lizard - know that Peter Parker is indeed Spider-Man, though it is not the Peter Parker they have met. Here comes the problem with Electro. Spider-Man No Way Home Movie Review: Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Is a Multiversal Celebration of the Iconic Avenger!

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, during the climactic battle with Spider-Man, Electro is destroyed before he could learn about his nemesis' dual identity.

Now there is an argument that Harry Osborn, played in TASM2 by Dan DeHaan, might have told Electro about Peter being Spider-Man. But that doesn't make sense, since Harry as the Green Goblin, arrives to the final fight after Electro's death, and it is only then he realises Peter is Spider-Man.

Also, in the final scene between Electro/Max Dillon and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in No Way Home, Max tells him that he expected Spider-Man to be black. So that confirms he is not aware of the webbed-crawler's real identity. Spider-Man No Way Home: Ranking All Main New Players and Cameos in Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Marvel Movie From Worst to Best.

The same argument can also apply to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), who also arrives in this universe, but there is a valid explanation for that. In the post-credit scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom tells Eddie that he knows about other universes and he also knows about Peter Parker, and when they got transported, Venom was inside Eddie.

Possible Explanation

Now this is a theory, an assumption that we have. Earlier in a scene from No Way Home, Electro reveals the last moment that he remembered before he realised he got killed, in which he says he is absorbing all the data. It is possible that he might have also learnt that Peter is Spider-Man, but then he got obliterated before he finds out who Peter really is. What do you think of this theory? Share your thought in the comments section below.

