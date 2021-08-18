Rapper Drake had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up. Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker called it a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake’s Son Adonis Makes Rare Appearance at the Award Show, As Rapper Dedicates His Award to Him.

The fan posted: "That heart is stressed." Drake replied: "I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It's coming back don't diss." Rapper Drake Denies Rumours About Wanting To Date Kim Kardashian After Her Split With Kanye West (Read Details).

He shared his battle with Covid more than a month after he was spotted on a dinner date with influencer Johanna Leia. It was later revealed the two had been dating for "several months" before their trip to the stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).