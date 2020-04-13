Dune: Timothée Chalamet's First Look As Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Film Looks Grim Enough

Timothée Chalamet in Dune (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's a rejoicing moment for all Timothée Chalamet fans. As the filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi, Dune's first look features the good-looking lad and it's grim and how. The first official picture from the said film is out on Vanity Fair which sees Timothée as the lead (protagonist) Paul Atreides. In the photo, the star can be seen wearing an all-black outfit walking solo on his native planet of Caladan. Reportedly, Atreides' family has inherited Arrakis, which is said to be the spot of the most powerful superhuman drug called, spice. This film is an adaptation from the 1965 science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert of the same name. Is That Timothée Chalamet? Makeup Artist Charlotte Roberts’ Transformation Into American Actor Is Making Us Say WHAAAT? Watch Viral TikTok Video.

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” Chalamet told to Vanity Fair on signing his debut film, Dune. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that,” he added. Thirstday Special: 7 Pictures of Timothée Chalamet That Will Make You Fall for Him Instantly. Here's The First Look: