Dwayne Johnson at Met Gala 2026: The Rock Honours Polynesian Culture in Custom Thom Browne Skirt
Dwayne Johnson made a bold Met Gala 2026 debut in a pleated skirt and mohair tailcoat by Thom Browne. Honouring his Polynesian roots, the actor noted that the 'most masculine men' in his culture wear lavalavas. The 'Costume Art' inspired look, featuring 350 meters of silk ribbons, sparked a global conversation on cultural heritage and masculinity.
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson took over the limelight after sporting a skirt at the iconic MET Gala 2026 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Johnson sported a black mohair tailcoat and a bow tie paired with a matching pleated skirt as he walked down the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Lauren Hashian at the gala, which had the theme "Costume Art" this year.
Dwayne Johnson Rocks Skirt Look
Asked about the look, Johnson said it was in part inspired by Polynesian culture, in which the “most masculine men” wear skirts, reports variety.com. The tailcoat featured over 350 meters of hand-pleated silk ribbons in a “skeletal composition,” according to the designer. “I feel great!” Johnson said when asked about how it feels to wear a skirt. He added: “First, (Thom Browne’s team) sent the illustrations over and (asked), ‘Hey, is Deej going to be cool with this pleated skirt?’ And I was like, ‘Look, in our culture, Polynesian culture, we rock lavalavas, we rock skirts.’ The most masculine men, not that I’m one of them, but the most masculine men wear lavalavas and skirts.”
Dwayne Johnson Defines Real Masculinity
This isn’t the first time Johnson has spoken out about masculinity. At CinemaCon 2026, while promoting Disney’s live-action “Moana,” he said “real masculinity” for men of all ages means empowering the women in their lives. “The hero of our story is not a princess. She’s a warrior,” Johnson told a CinemaCon crowd, adding that his role as Maui is to guide and empower the titular heroine, reports variety.com. “All men of all ages, we should empower and support and champion all women. That’s what real masculinity looks like.”
Beyoncé Leads Met Gala 2026
Beyonce is co-chairing this year’s event along with Nicole Kidman, Venue Williams and Anna Wintour. Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz are heading the gala host committee, which also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Lisa, newly installed head of editorial content of Vogue US Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson and Yseult.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).