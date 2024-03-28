For a lighter and more whimsical option, this classic Peanuts special follows Charlie Brown and his friends as they prepare for Easter and await the arrival of the Easter Beagle. It's a charming and nostalgic choice for Easter viewing.

For a family-friendly option, The Prince of Egypt offers a visually stunning and emotionally resonant animated retelling of the Exodus story. Its themes of liberation, faith, and the power of hope make it a great choice for Easter viewing.

Get ready to dive into all the traditions: dyeing eggs, indulging in chocolate delights, and snuggling up on the sofa for an epic Easter movie marathon! So, round up your snacks, gather your loved ones, and let the Easter festivities begin with a movie marathon that'll have everyone smiling from ear to ear!

Eastern Evil (2006)

This comedy horror film is directed by Jared Masters, the plot is centred around a go-go dancer and a call girl who is terrorized by a giant rabbit in Las Vegas. Co-written by Masters and Elizabeth Rath. The cast includes Geo Sargent, Jeffrey Dean Gray, Mantha Balourdou, Rachel Blankman, Emily Brave, Melody Dorfwurl, Jennifer Pickliss, Lauren Taler, and Taylor Victoria.

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

In an epic tale of childhood heroes, including the Easter Bunny, band together to thwart an evil spirit's plot to conquer the world.

Peters Rabbit (2018)

Peter Rabbit is quite an adorable fellow. Don't worry, his mischievous adventures only make him more loveable. Watching him and his family stir up trouble as they strive to reclaim their territory.

The Dog Who Saved Easter (2014)

The Bannister family prepares for an Easter vacation, leaving their dog Zeus at a daycare. Unexpectedly, Zeus finds himself in a chaotic situation when a criminal tries to disrupt the daycare's operations. With his fearless spirit, Zeus steps up to thwart the intruder's plans, resulting in a humorous and heartwarming adventure.

Pieces Of Easter (2013)

Alza Reese Bennett encounters unforeseen car troubles while trying to travel home for the holiday, leaving her stranded. The only person available to help her is a farmer named Lincoln James, who prefers to keep to himself. Reluctantly, Lincoln agrees to assist Alza, and together they embark on an adventure to ensure she reaches her family by Easter.

Whether you're in the mood for a feel-good family flick or a heartfelt exploration of the holiday's meaning, there's a movie out there to make your day egg-stra special. So grab your popcorn, gather your loved ones, and get ready for a hopping good time with these delightful Easter films that'll put a spring in your step!