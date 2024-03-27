Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, is the most important celebration for Christians worldwide. Every year, Christians observe the Lent period, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday. The period culminates with the joyful celebration of Easter, or Resurrection Sunday. Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, marks the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead after he was crucified on the preceding Friday, also known as Good Friday or Holy Friday. The story of Resurrection Sunday is mentioned in the Bible, which talks about Jesus’ crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. Good Friday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Sixth Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Holy Friday or Great Friday.

For Christians around the world, Jesus’ resurrection is seen as a symbol of new beginnings and hope. This year, Easter 2024, or Resurrection Sunday 2024, will be celebrated on March 31, 2024. Easter is celebrated in different ways around the world. In many countries, people attend mass and enjoy a feast with family and friends. In some parts of the world, the celebrations include Easter egg hunts and decorations. In addition to its religious significance, Easter also marks the beginning of the warmer and brighter spring season in the northern hemisphere. Overall, Easter is a great time of new beginnings, joy, happiness, renewal, and celebrations for Christians around the globe. Easter Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Easter With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Family and Friends.

Easter Sunday 2024 Date

Easter Sunday 2024, also known as Resurrection Sunday 2024, will be celebrated on March 31, 2024.

Easter Sunday History

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred after his crucifixion on the Friday before, also referred to as Good Friday. It is a day of joyful celebration for Christians. Resurrection Sunday, or Easter Sunday, is the very foundation of the Christian faith. According to the Bible, Jesus was betrayed by his disciple Judas Iscariot, who turned him over to Roman officials and priests for thirty pieces of silver. Jesus was crucified on the cross on Good Friday. On Holy Saturday, his body lay in the tomb, and as he had promised in the scriptures, he rose again from the dead on the third day. This event is known as Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday.

The term ‘Easter’ can be traced back to pagan traditions celebrating the arrival of the spring season. Easter eggs were exchanged as a symbol of new beginnings and new life as part of these celebrations. With time, the early Christians incorporated these traditions to depict the new life that results from the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday Significance

Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, holds great religious and spiritual significance for Christians. Jesus’ resurrection symbolised the victory of life over death and good over evil. Christians all over the world use this time to reflect on the suffering endured by Jesus, the meaning of the sacrifice made by him, reflect upon their actions, take part in prayers in church and at home, and renew their faith. Easter celebrates Jesus’ love, sacrifice, and salvation. For Christians, it is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ as promised and renew their commitment to Christian principles of compassion, love, and serving others. Happy Easter Messages, Wishes & HD Images: Bible Sayings, Greetings of Resurrection Sunday, Holy Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers and GIFs To Send on This Day.

Today, Christians around the world attend church services on Easter along with family and friends and enjoy a feast. In some countries, it is celebrated with grand processions and parades. In essence, Easter Sunday, or Resurrection Sunday, celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of a new life that the day represents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).