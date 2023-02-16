To say that Elizabeth Olsen has won the heart of the internet over the last few years, would be quite the understatement. Having a small beginning and then blowing up in popularity by portraying the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen has become one of the most popular actresses of our time. WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Didn’t Know About Marvel’s Multiverse for a Long Time.

From her performances in small films to starring in huge blockbusters, Elizabeth Olsen has constantly wowed us with her talent. She knows how to make dramatic roles work, and she always shines in those parts. So, with it being her 33rd birthday, let’s celebrate her career by going back and looking at five of her best performances.

Leigh Shaw (Sorry for Your Loss)

In this spectacular turn, Elizabeth Olsen showcased a great performance that puts grief into perspective. Playing the role of the widowed Leigh Shaw, who is having a hard time readjusting to life after losing her husband, Olsen’s dramatic acting made for a compelling series.

Taylor Sloane (Ingrid Goes West)

A social media influencer who has a crazed fan try to befriend her, Olsen’s role of Taylor Sloane will make you believe that she is an actual online celebrity. Sharing some great chemistry with Aubrey Plaza and tapping into some great range, Olsen made this character feel extremely natural.

Martha (Martha Marcy May Marlene)

In her first big role, Olsen completely crushed it in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Playing the role of Martha who after escaping a cult enters into a fickle state of mind, Olsen portrayed a disturbing look into the psychology of a woman who is suffering. For just starting out, Olsen was a powerhouse here.

Natalie Hanson (Wind River)

A murder on a reservation and an FBI agent teamed up with a rookie wildlife worker, Elizabeth Olsen was excellent in Wind River. Playing the role of Natalie Hanson, she makes for a tense character who shares some great chemistry with Jeremy Renner’s Cory Lambert.

Wanda Maximoff (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Perhaps the most popular character right now in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff was made all the more popular by Elizabeth Olsen. Tapping into a role that’s not only badass, but also showcases a character going through a great moment of grief, Olsen knocks it out of the park here. Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch To Team Up With X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Returning As Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

With Elizabeth Olsen’s career being on the rise now, we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

