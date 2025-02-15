Famous People Born on February 16: February 16 marks the birthdays of several famous personalities across various fields. Actress Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was born on this day. Renowned singer The Weeknd, famous for hits like "Blinding Lights," also celebrates his birthday. Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun, and legendary tennis player John McEnroe share this date as well. Cricket stars Wasim Jaffer and Mayank Agarwal, kabaddi player Pardeep Narwal, and Bollywood actress Shoma Anand were also born on February 16. Other notable names include rapper Ice-T, singer Ava Max, TV personality Amanda Holden, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, and spiritual author Eckhart Tolle. 16 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

