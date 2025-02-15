February 16, 2025, Special Days: February 16, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, a Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, falls on February 16 and is observed with fasting and prayers for wisdom and prosperity. It is World Whale Day, dedicated to raising awareness about whale conservation. In the United States, National Almond Day celebrates the health benefits of almonds, while Kyoto Protocol Day highlights efforts to combat climate change. The country also observes Innovation Day, promoting creativity and advancements. Elizabeth Peratrovich Day honours the civil rights activist who fought for Indigenous rights in Alaska. Lithuania celebrates its independence with the Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania. Meanwhile, Janan Luwum Day in Uganda commemorates the legacy of Archbishop Janani Luwum. Additionally, Kick Day, part of Anti-Valentine's Week, and Tim Tam Day, celebrating the iconic Australian biscuit, add to the diverse mix of events on this day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Anti-Valentine Day 2 - Kick Day Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi World Whale Day National Almond Day Kyoto Protocol Day in the United States Innovation Day in the United States Elizabeth Peratrovich Day Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania Tim Tam Day in Australia Janan Luwum Day in Uganda

Famous February 16 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elizabeth Olsen The Weeknd Mahershala Ali Kim Soo-hyun John McEnroe Wasim Jaffer Pardeep Narwal Shoma Anand Mayank Agarwal Ice-T Sonny Bono (1935-1998) Ava Max Amanda Holden Valentino Rossi Eckhart Tolle

February 15, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).