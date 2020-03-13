Emile Hirsch Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the Actor That Prove He Is Underrated

Emile Hirsch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emile Hirsch turns 35 today. The actor has acted in some of the most popular films in Hollywood. Despite having featured in several hit and cult hit movies and popular TV shows, his presence is not as concrete as his fans would want it to be. In 2019, he also ventured in the world of music and launched his first album. But that does not make him any less of an actor. He has only honed his craft over the years. He is one of the actors who come across as natural, no matter the variety of roles he is playing.

So, today, on his 35th birthday, we are going to list down some of the movies that helped him gain clout. We are picking the 5 best films, that should be on everyone's must-watch list.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Directed by André Øvredal, this one is an underrated horror film. If you love the horror genre, then you have to check this creepy film out. Emile's performance elevates the film.

Milk (2008)

In this moving film, the actor plays the role of LGBT activist Cleve Jones, who was a good friend of pioneer gay-rights leader Harvey Milk. The movie was nominated for Best Picture at 81st Academy Awards.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)

The actor only has a supporting role in the film, playing Sharon Tate's friend, Jay Sebring.

Into the Wild (2007)

This is not only the best movie of Emile's career but one of the best movies ever made in the world. Written and directed by Sean Penn, the movie explored wanderlust, isolation and self-discovery. It was based on the life of Christopher McCandless. Emile's moving performance was incredible. And yet he was not nominated for an Oscar. Is he becoming the next Leonardo DiCaprio in terms of Oscars recognition?

The Girl Next Door (2004)

One of the earliest appearances of Emile, The Girl Next Door is an absurd but entertaining comedy film. The actor was only 17-years-old at the time of shooting this film. Which is also the reason why his nude scenes were shot using a body double.

And these were our 5 most-favourite movies in Emile's filmography. He is a talented actor and we feel, the film industry is yet to give him his due credit. In the coming days, he will be seen in projects like Force of Nature, The Comeback Trail and Midnight in the Switchgrass. Very happy birthday to the handsome hunk.