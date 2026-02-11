What Is Coliform Bacteria? All You Need To Know As Popular Pouch Milk Brands Fail Lab Tests

Mumbai, February 11: A recent independent investigation by the testing platform Trustified has sparked a national conversation regarding the microbiological safety of pouch milk from India’s leading dairy brands. The report alleges that samples of Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Mother Dairy, and Country Delight failed to meet specific safety standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). While the brands have historically maintained rigorous quality claims, these findings point toward significant levels of coliform bacteria and high Total Plate Counts (TPC) in several popular pouch variants.

What Is Coliform Bacteria?

Coliform bacteria are a broad group of microorganisms commonly found in the environment, including soil, water, and the digestive tracts of warm-blooded animals. In the dairy industry, their presence is used as an "indicator organism." While most coliform strains do not cause serious illness themselves, their presence in pasteurized milk suggests a "hygiene failure" during the production process, or a breach in the cold chain during distribution. High levels indicate a greater probability that other harmful, disease-causing pathogens, such as E. coli or Salmonella, could also be present. Amul, Mother Dairy, Country Delight Milk Samples Show High Coliform Bacteria Levels, Report Sparks Safety Concerns.

Key Findings of the Trustified Report

The laboratory results, conducted via blind testing, categorized the failures into two primary microbiological markers:

Amul Taaza and Amul Gold: Both pouch variants reportedly failed due to coliform levels exceeding FSSAI-mandated safe limits. In contrast, Amul’s UHT Tetra Pack samples passed the tests with zero detected microorganisms.

Both pouch variants reportedly failed due to coliform levels exceeding FSSAI-mandated safe limits. In contrast, Amul’s UHT Tetra Pack samples passed the tests with zero detected microorganisms. Mother Dairy (Cow Milk): This sample showed a Total Plate Count (TPC) nearly eight times higher than the permissible limit of 30,000 CFU/ml, recording levels of approximately 240,000 CFU/ml.

This sample showed a Total Plate Count (TPC) nearly eight times higher than the permissible limit of 30,000 CFU/ml, recording levels of approximately 240,000 CFU/ml. Country Delight: Despite marketing focused on direct "farm-to-home" purity, the report indicated TPC levels roughly double the legal safety threshold.

The dairy companies involved have historically defended their quality protocols. Amul has previously dismissed similar findings as "misleading," citing that laboratory results can vary significantly based on how samples are handled, transported, and stored before reaching the lab.

Experts note that if a milk pouch is not maintained at a constant temperature below 4°C during the "last mile" of delivery, bacteria can multiply rapidly, potentially skewing test results even if the milk was sterile when it left the factory. As of February 2026, the FSSAI has not issued a formal enforcement action based on these specific independent findings, though the regulator remains the final authority on national food safety compliance. Sabarkantha: Fake Milk Factory Using Detergent, Urea Busted After 5 Years; INR 71 Lakh Worth Material Seized.

What This Means for Consumers

For the average household, the presence of high coliform counts serves as a reminder of the fragility of the dairy cold chain. Health experts suggest that while pasteurized milk is generally safe, maintaining proper refrigeration and following the traditional practice of boiling milk before consumption can provide an extra layer of protection against microbial growth.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Trustified), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).