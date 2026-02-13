Mahoba, February 13: Fresh controversy has erupted over the implementation of the Mid Day Meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh after a viral video allegedly showed children being served water mixed with milk at a government primary school in Mahoba district.

According to visuals circulating on social media, two half litre milk packets were poured into a bucket of water and the diluted mixture was then distributed to students during the mid day meal. The video is said to be from Primary School Dhikwaha. Villagers have alleged serious negligence, claiming that children’s nutrition is being compromised and food quality standards are not being followed. UP: School Teacher Plays Candy Crush, Uses Social Media Apps During Work Hours in Sambhal; Suspended.

Children Served Water Mixed With Milk in Mahoba Government School

"Two half-litre milk packet poured in a bucket of water" Visuals from UP's Mahoba where children are being served water mixed with milk during mid-day meal at a government school. pic.twitter.com/18b2TEL6Nu — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 13, 2026

In another clip from the same school, the headmistress is purportedly seen sleeping during school hours, further fuelling outrage among parents and locals. The incident has raised concerns about monitoring and accountability in government run schools. Uttar Pradesh Government Bans Corporal Punishment in Schools, Strict Action to Be Taken Against Teachers Who Violate Directive.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Education Department has initiated action. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Mishra confirmed that a show cause notice has been issued to the headmistress, seeking a reply within two days. He added that strict action will be taken if the allegations are proven true after investigation.

The incident has once again spotlighted gaps in the implementation of the Mid Day Meal scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

