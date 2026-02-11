Amul Milk Fails FSSAI Standards for Coliform Bacteria, High TPC Levels Found in Mother Dairy and Country Delight Pouches: Report

New Delhi, February 11: Leading dairy brands Amul, Mother Dairy and Country Delight have come under online scrutiny after a viral video by independent testing platform Trustified raised concerns about the quality of certain packaged milk variants. The claims stem from blind tests conducted by the platform and shared widely on social media, triggering debate over milk safety standards in India.

What the Viral Video Claims

According to Trustified’s video, blind laboratory tests found that Amul Taaza and Amul Gold pouch milk allegedly recorded coliform levels up to 98 times higher than limits prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The video further claims that pouch milk samples from Mother Dairy and Country Delight showed total plate count levels significantly above recommended thresholds.

Coliform levels and total plate count are commonly used indicators to assess hygiene and overall quality in milk processing. Elevated readings may point to contamination risks or issues in handling, though such findings require validation through accredited regulatory testing. What Is Coliform Bacteria? All You Need To Know As Popular Pouch Milk Brands Fail Lab Tests.

Amul, Mother Dairy, Country Delight Milk in Spotlight After Viral Trustified Video Raises Quality Questions

It is important to note that these claims originate from an independent platform’s testing and have not been officially confirmed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India or other government agencies at this stage. Sabarkantha: Fake Milk Factory Using Detergent, Urea Busted After 5 Years; INR 71 Lakh Worth Material Seized.

What Coliform and Total Plate Count Indicate

Coliform bacteria are widely present in the environment and are often used as markers of sanitation standards. Their presence in higher than permissible numbers can suggest hygiene lapses during processing, packaging or distribution.

Total plate count measures the overall bacterial load in a product and serves as a general quality indicator. Higher counts may reflect improper storage, temperature fluctuations or breakdowns in the cold chain.

UHT Milk Versus Pouch Milk

The viral discussion has also reignited comparisons between pouch milk and UHT milk. Ultra High Temperature milk undergoes higher heat treatment and is packaged in sterile, airtight tetra packs, which generally reduces the risk of contamination after processing. However, pouch milk remains widely consumed due to affordability and freshness preferences.

Regulatory and Public Response

The controversy has sparked calls on social media for greater transparency and stricter testing. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has previously raised broader concerns about milk quality and food safety standards in Parliament, urging stronger enforcement mechanisms.

As of now, there has been no official advisory or confirmed action from regulatory authorities specifically in response to the viral video’s findings.

What Consumers Should Keep in Mind

Food safety experts advise consumers to purchase milk from trusted sources, ensure proper refrigeration and avoid leaving milk at room temperature for extended periods. Brief boiling of pasteurized milk, a common practice in Indian households, can serve as an additional precautionary step.

While the viral video has intensified public discussion, any definitive conclusions on product safety will depend on official testing and regulatory review. Consumers are advised to rely on verified updates from government authorities for confirmed findings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).